Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.
Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of University Center near Flamingo Road, KVVU reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johansson said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died. Six more were injured, two critically, Johansson said.

Police are looking to surveillance video to gather more information on what happened. On scene, police were investigating at the Siegel Suites Swenson.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power: Overcharge in January bills was due to over-recovery
Eastern Kentucky seeing uptick in overdoses from new drug
(WYMT)
KSP: Rapid DNA helps identify missing Leslie County Man
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 4 at the 13th Region Tournaments
Trash sits along a river bank in Martin County, Kentucky.
Cracking down on illegal dumping

Latest News

Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble; ‘fantastic’ US jobs data can’t overshadow war
Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting...
Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states
Odessa residents fill up sandbags to prepare for a potential invasion by sea.
Odessa prepares for possible Russian landing
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
US employers added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health