Lonnie Rowe to step down as Shelby Valley Lady Cats HC

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After taking over the program in 2018, Lonnie Rowe will step down as head coach of the Shelby Valley girls basketball team.

Rowe took the Lady Cats to one district title and several 15th Region Tournament appearances.

He announced through Instagram that he would be leaving the program along with his daughter, Cassidy. The Miss Basketball candidate will play for Kentucky in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.