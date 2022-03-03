KSP arrest man in Whitley City in rape investigation

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of a man as part of a rape investigation dating back to 2020.

31-year-old Dustin T. Watkins was recently served an indictment warrant.

He is currently serving as an officer with the Transylvania Police Department. He also served as a McCreary County Sheriff’s Deputy at the time of the alleged rape.

Watkins is charged with rape and was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.