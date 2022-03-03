Advertisement

KSP arrest man in Whitley City in rape investigation

An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of a man as part of a rape investigation dating back to 2020.

31-year-old Dustin T. Watkins was recently served an indictment warrant.

He is currently serving as an officer with the Transylvania Police Department. He also served as a McCreary County Sheriff’s Deputy at the time of the alleged rape.

Watkins is charged with rape and was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

