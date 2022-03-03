Kentucky House passes bill to regulate medication abortions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.

The bill would require women to be examined in person by a doctor before receiving the medication.

The measure won House passage Wednesday. The proposal moves on to the Senate.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

The bill is part of a nationwide response from abortion-rights opponents to the increased use of pills rather than surgery to terminate early pregnancies.

About half of abortions performed in Kentucky are the result of medication procedures.

Opponents call the measure an intrusion into women’s medical decisions.

