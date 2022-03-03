Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 2)

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS

Lincoln County 72, Rockcastle County 57 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

South Laurel 74, Harlan 58 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Knox Central 70, Jackson County 51 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Cordia 71, Hazard 64 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Estill County 80, Wolfe County 78 (3OT) (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Martin County 53, Belfry 49 (15th Region Quarterfinals)

Pikeville 63, Lawrence County 57 (15th Region Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power: Overcharge in January bills was due to over-recovery
Eastern Kentucky seeing uptick in overdoses from new drug
(WYMT)
KSP: Rapid DNA helps identify missing Leslie County Man
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 5 at the 13th Region Tournaments
Trash sits along a river bank in Martin County, Kentucky.
Cracking down on illegal dumping

Latest News

13th region boys quarters: North Laurel vs. Lynn Camp - March 3, 2022
13th region boys quarters: North Laurel vs. Lynn Camp - March 3, 2022
15th region boys quarters: Betsy Layne vs. Paintsville - March 3, 2022
15th region boys quarters: Betsy Layne vs. Paintsville - March 3, 2022
14th region boys quarters: Knott Central vs. Breathitt County - March 3, 2022
14th region boys quarters: Knott Central vs. Breathitt County - March 3, 2022
13th region boys quarters: Corbin vs. Bell County - March 3, 2022
13th region boys quarters: Corbin vs. Bell County - March 3, 2022
15th region boys quarters: Pike Central vs. East Ridge - March 3, 2022
15th region boys quarters: Pike Central vs. East Ridge - March 3, 2022