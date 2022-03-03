High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 2)
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST
BOYS
Lincoln County 72, Rockcastle County 57 (12th Region Quarterfinals)
South Laurel 74, Harlan 58 (13th Region Quarterfinals)
Knox Central 70, Jackson County 51 (13th Region Quarterfinals)
Cordia 71, Hazard 64 (14th Region Quarterfinals)
Estill County 80, Wolfe County 78 (3OT) (14th Region Quarterfinals)
Martin County 53, Belfry 49 (15th Region Quarterfinals)
Pikeville 63, Lawrence County 57 (15th Region Quarterfinals)
