FEMA assistance available to Kentucky areas hit by storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear said President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration that qualifies severe storms in Kentucky from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 as a major disaster and ordered federal assistance for some recovery efforts, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Federal funding is available for eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities in in the counties of Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike, and Taylor.

Individuals and businesses in these counties are not eligible.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.