Clouds increase at times the next couple of days, mild weather continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday will stay dry, but you may start to notice a few more clouds later this afternoon and this evening.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures will start in the 40s for most folks this morning after getting into the upper 60s and low 70s yesterday. It was an absolutely amazing day on Wednesday. While we will start the day with some sunshine, clouds will gradually increase later today thanks to a weak, but dry, disturbance. That will keep our temperatures a little cooler. Most spots will still get into the low 60s.

Tonight, we’ll see a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies and lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

The mix of sun and clouds will carry us toward the end of the week before a fairly nice warmup takes us into the weekend. Highs will again top out near or just above 60 on Friday before dropping into the low 50s overnight.

Saturday will be dry during the day, but could be overcast at times, especially later in the day ahead of our next system that starts its trek toward our region Saturday night. Rain chances will increase and Sunday could see a few rumbles of thunder at times. Highs both days will soar well into the 70s and drop only into the upper 50s both nights.

The front will move through the region on Monday keeping our rain chances higher. You’ll notice a marked difference in temperatures between the daytime hours, when they top out in the low 70s and the night, when they drop into the 40s.

Skies will slowly clear behind the front on Tuesday and we could see some late-day sunshine, but it will be much cooler with highs only topping out in the low to mid-50s.

