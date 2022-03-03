Advertisement

‘Chuck’s Wine & Spirit’ pulls Russian products from shelves, in support of Ukraine

Chucks Liquor
Chucks Liquor(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, several local businesses have decided to remove Russian products and vodkas from their shelves.

Chuck’s Wine & Spirits is one of the latest to remove such products from its stores, along with another vodka from Belarus. The reason they did this is to show their support for Ukraine.

“The bottom line is it was an unprovoked attack on a country that was a Democratic country and people were happy there and a dictator like Putin can do whatever they want and it’s just not right,” said the Kirit Patel, the store’s owner.

Patel is currently trying to find a solution to dispose of the booze taken off the shelves and says he is not worried about the removal of the products hurting his business.

Patel even has signs in the store showing that other brands are not from Russia, so people know “NOT A PRODUCT OF RUSSIA!”

“As soon as they went in Ukraine we weren’t going to support any of the Russian products at least in the store before all of this internet backlash happened. We have started taking off at all of our four locations.”

Patel also says there are other alternatives to choose from including Tito’s Vodka that is made in Texas.

The removal of these liquors is effective immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power: Overcharge in January bills was due to over-recovery
Eastern Kentucky seeing uptick in overdoses from new drug
(WYMT)
KSP: Rapid DNA helps identify missing Leslie County Man
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 5 at the 13th Region Tournaments
Trash sits along a river bank in Martin County, Kentucky.
Cracking down on illegal dumping

Latest News

Challenger center event
Challenger center holds first event in almost two years
Mountain News on H&I
Mountain News on H&I
Break repairs to start on KY 199 in Pike County
Hazard Porch Pirate
Hazard Police arrest suspected porch pirate
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Weekend Forecast: Big time warm up on the way before rain chances return