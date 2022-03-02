Advertisement

Wolfe County Rescue Team locates missing hikers in Red River Gorge

Wolfe Co. Rescue Team
Wolfe Co. Rescue Team(Wolfe County Search and Rescue)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team shared a Facebook post on Wednesday about an emergency response on Tuesday night.

According to the post, the team was called out for two lost teenagers in Red River Gorge.

Powell County Dispatch was able to get coordinates for the missing people using their previous call.

When the rescue team got to the location, they were able to make verbal contact with the missing people.

After setting up a hand line to help the hikers get back onto the main trail, they were taken back to the trail head.

