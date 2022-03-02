Wildcats handle Rebels on Senior Night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have finally reached the end of the regular season, at least at Rupp Arena. Senior Night has arrived, with the No. 7 Wildcats honoring grad transfers Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz before tip-off against the Ole Miss Rebels Tuesday evening.

It was a hot start for the Cats, quickly building a lead on the Rebels to begin the contest. Ole Miss, however, would hang around through the middle portion of the half. Kentucky’s lead did stretch to 13 at one point, though Ole Miss closed the gap to seven before the buzzer sounded on the first half. UK would ultimately make a 44-35 lead into the locker room.

Ole Miss tried to keep pace in the second half, but the Cats were just too much to begin the half. Ole Miss was able to cut the lead to six at one point late in the second half, but it seemed Kentucky was never in danger of losing. The Cats wound up cruising in the final seconds to an 83-72 win.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats in scoring with 18 points. Sahvir Wheeler, Tyty Washington, Jr., and Keion Brooks, Jr. each joined him in double figures. Tshiebwe notched yet another double-double, adding 15 rebounds in the effort. Wheeler also added 7 assists.

Full stats:

Full Stats from Kentucky's 83-72 win over Ole Miss on Senior Night (StatBroadcast)

With the win, the Cats move to 24-6 on the year, 13-4 in the SEC, and a perfect 18-0 at Rupp Arena this season. Just one more game left on the regular season schedule as the Cats travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon. That will be a 2:00 p.m. tip-off right here on WYMT. You can also catch a preview of the game on All Blue Preview at 11:30 a.m.

The Cats will play their next game after that in Florida as well as the SEC Tournament tips off next week at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.