‘We still talk about 644 Liberty Road’: West Liberty tornado survivor shares her story

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We first met Doris Shuck a few years after devastating tornadoes hit Morgan County.

She and her family lived at 644 Liberty Road.

“I can remember my washer and dryer was over here, and we had a sofa here, we had an extra refrigerator,” she said.

644 Liberty Road is an address they called home for nearly 10 years.

“We did actually go through periods where there was like a feeling of homesickness, and it was probably worse for my daughter,” she added. “She would miss her bed or our nighttime routine because it took years to get back into a normal routine after that.”

During our interview, Doris stood in her old basement of what was once a two-story home. She was home alone in that basement when the tornado hit.

“Such an unimaginable situation, that it’s not anything that you prepared yourself for, kind of took shelter on the floor once I realized that is a serious event,” she said. “I just started praying to be honest.”

She hunkered down near a now weathered chair that still remains at the old home. She said what felt like an eternity only lasted three minutes.

“I just remember standing up, and I could see the sky and that was just a very odd thing to experience,” she said. “For some odd reason I remember thinking my kitchen table is gone, and then at some point, it hit me, oh my whole house is gone.”

Once Doris Shuck stumbled out of the debris, someone drove by and took her to the hospital, luckily she was not injured.

“I wanted to go there because I knew that would probably be the safest place to go, and I was hopeful that there would be a phone line or some way I could communicate with my husband or my kids,” she said.

Thankfully, everyone in her family made it.

“You can only imagine how happy we were when a few hours later we got to reunite,” she said.

The family later moved across town, but they have to drive by their old home when visiting friends.

“I think about all the good times we had here, too, so it’s not like that always overshadows the eight years we lived here,” she said.

What is left of 644 Liberty Road is covered in vegetation and cement blocks, that once held up a house full of memories.

“We have a lot of good memories of this, I mean we still talk about 644 Liberty Road,” she added. “I mean, a lot of our birthday parties and Christmas’s and get-togethers for the kids and the kids’ friends, you know, this is where we gathered.”

