Wayne County man arrested on federal indictment

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff, Tim Catron, announced Wednesday that a man in Monticello was arrested as part of a federal indictment.

According to Catron’s release, the United States District Court released evidence on Cody Upchurch and issued a warrant for his arrest. The indictment came after several months of undercover investigations.

On Tuesday, Deputies took Upchurch into custody at his house.

Deputies said Upchurch had 31.5 grams of meth on him. He was arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to a federal detention center in London, where he will be arraigned on March 3.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.