U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in Lexington for clean energy visit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - US Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Governor Andy Beshear met at Schneider Electric in Lexington to talk about the need for renewable energy across the county and here in Kentucky.

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Americans are feeling the impact at the gas pump. Secretary Granholm says the short-term solution is to increase the oil supply.

“The long-term answer is that we should be moving in a direction away from volatility of the fossil fuels from countries that do not have our interest at heart,” said Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.

The Secretary was in Kentucky to advance President Joe Biden’s goal of creating a more sustainable America that runs off clean energy and produces its own raw materials.

She and the governor took a tour of Schneider Electric. The manufacturing facility has recently reduced its energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The Secretary later met with local business leaders to discuss how Kentucky is making the transition from fossil fuels.

With fuel prices rising, Governor Beshear discussed what the state is doing to alleviate the impact on Kentuckians.

“We’ve frozen our vehicle property taxes,” said Governor Beshear. “That’s going to save people dollars this year.”

His administration has also proposed to the state legislature a one year, one percent reduction on sales taxes.

The Secretary said she would relay clean energy proposals she heard from Kentucky business leaders back to the Biden administration.

