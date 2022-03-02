UK graduate discusses conflict between Ukraine & Russia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joe Bradley graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2001 with a degree in East European Studies, and he says most Americans have a misunderstanding of Russian/Ukrainian history.

“Ukraine isn’t sort of an offshoot of Russian culture, but instead, it’s the birth of Russian culture,” said Bradley.

Bradley says Ukraine’s Capitol, Kyiv, was attacked by the Mongols in the 13th century. The people fled and settled into what’s now known as Moscow.

Now, Bradley says Russia is attacking its origin.

“Essentially, rewrite history, strengthen Russia and weaken Ukraine,” said Bradley. “They want to destabilize Ukraine and make it a failed state so that democracy looks like a joke. I believe Putin doesn’t have a lot of options left and, in my opinion, he’s acting pretty desperately. He won’t stop. He’ll go to his neighbors and cause more havoc.”

Millions of people in Kyiv are in harm’s way, including Bradley’s friends.

“I have good friends in Kyiv, good friends in Ukraine, and good friends who’ve fled Ukraine. Everyone’s been dispositioned by this atrocity and needs help,” said Bradley.

Bradley believes that the everyday American can help the people of Ukraine.

“Help finance them, boost their morale, and pray for them,” said Bradley.

Bradley has set up a website to help the people of Ukraine. So far, he says he’s collected $3,000 and he’s disbursed money out to 20 families.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit his site for more info.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.