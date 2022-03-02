Advertisement

Ten years later: Remembering the March 2nd tornadoes

Damage to Salyersville, KY from the March 2, 2012 tornado.
Damage to Salyersville, KY from the March 2, 2012 tornado.
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Wednesday, March 2, 2022 marks ten years since the devastating tornado outbreak in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

WYMT plans to have live coverage in many of the areas that were affected or damaged in the storms.

You can look at the National Weather Service’s summary of the March 2nd tornadoes here. You can also see an interactive timeline of the day’s events here.

Though we will have live coverage Wednesday during our newscasts and stories throughout the day, we will also be airing a special looking back on March 2, 2012.

The special will air on March 14, and will feature stories from people that helped cover the events as they happened, people affected by the storms and how communities recovered in the days and months after.

Below, you can watch a story put together by WYMT’s Steve Hensley reviewing the tornado outbreak as part of the 2012 year in review.

You can also watch the five-year special that WYMT put together about the outbreak below.

