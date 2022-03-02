Advertisement

Staying dry and mild on Wednesday, watching possible showers this weekend

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another beautiful day is ahead across the mountains! We stay dry with plenty of sunshine and blue sky. However, we are watching the weekend for our next chance of rain.

Today through Thursday

Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

We stay dry and mostly clear into tonight. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s.

This quiet weather continues into Thursday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures reach the mid-and-lower-60s by the afternoon.

Weekend Forecast

Clouds start to increase across the mountains on Friday, but we stay dry. Highs stay in the mid-60s with lows falling into the lower-50s.

Another mostly dry day is expected on Saturday. Highs soar into the lower-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Scattered showers look to return by Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, high temperatures reach the low-and-middle-70s!

Extended Forecast

A cold front looks to sweep through the mountains on Monday, and this will bring more showers and cooler temperatures. Showers look likely to start the next work week with temperatures topping out in the lower-70s.

Stray showers are possible Tuesday morning, but most of the day looks dry and cooler. Highs stay in the upper-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

