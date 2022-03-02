Southern Kentucky man arrested with $46,000 of drugs

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff announced the arrest of an area man on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Woods, 43, was arrested Tuesday night as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Deputies went to a home on Providence Road to assist the FBI in executing a federal indictment on Woods.

According to the release, deputies knocked on the door and could hear people moving around inside the house, but no one responded.

Deputies said it took approximately one hour for Woods to respond. He eventually left the house. The release said police smelled marijuana inside the house. Woods had $1,201 in his pocket.

Deputies got a search warrant for the house, and found the following amounts of various drugs:

Approximately 203.3 grams of heroin

Approximately 65.7 grams of cocaine

Approximately 75.2 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 125.8 grams of marijuana

Approximately 15.4 grams of mushrooms

Suboxone and Xanax.

The Sheriff’s release said the drugs are worth and estimated $46,000 altogether.

“The amount of drugs removed from this operation likely saved lives,” said Sheriff Greg Speck. “The amount of heroin alone, would have placed roughly 2,000 doses of heroin on the streets of Pulaski County.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.