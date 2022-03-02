Advertisement

Shannon Gilday pleads not guilty to all charges in arraignment

A Madison County judge entered a not guilty plea for 23-year-old Shannon Gilday on all charges relating to the deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family...
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County judge entered a not guilty plea for 23-year-old Shannon Gilday on all charges relating to the deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family mansion a week ago.

Gilday is charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault, and two counts of attempted murder.

Kentucky State Police say that they believe Gilday broke into the Morgan family home at around 4:00 AM on February 22nd.

Court documents say that he was armed with an “assault rifle” and shot his way into an upstairs hallway.

He shot into a bedroom on the upper floor where 32-year-old Jordan Morgan was sleeping. She was killed.

Gilday then went downstairs to the master bedroom, where former state representative Wesley Morgan, his wife, and his 14-year-old daughter were. Gilday and Morgan exchanged gunfire inside the house and Morgan says that he was shot before Gilday left the scene.

KSP searched for nearly a week before they arrested Gilday walking across the exit-87 overpass of I-75 in Madison County, which is just a couple of miles away from the Morgan family home.

Gilday was taken into custody without any incident and is being housed in the Madison County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Both sides will begin constructing their cases as we move towards a trial.

Gilday’s next court date will be March 9th at 9:30 AM.

