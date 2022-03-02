Salyersville ‘bigger and better’ 10 years after tornadoes tore through

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The people of Salyersville remember the 2012 tornado like it was yesterday.

“One of the worst moments of my life as mayor,” said Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd, who had barely been in the seat for one year before the storm.

As the tornadoes hit other parts of the region, locals never expected the one that tore through the Magoffin County area, taking out homes, businesses, schools, and many people’s peace of mind.

“In the hills of Eastern Kentucky, we don’t think that tornadoes were ever gonna be here, because there’ve never been any,” said Jarrod Howard.

Howard and his family were locked in their bathroom as the tornado rolled through. Howard said he saw it coming, noting that it was less like the cone shape you imagine and more like a wall of darkness. Even from inside his home, it was a sight from which he could not hide.

“When we came out, we seen the sky. You could see the tornado as it was going on up Restaurant Row,” he said. “So, we were all praying. Just crying. The kids are crying. I mean, it was just... you can’t really explain what’s going through your mind at that time. I mean, everything’s running through your mind. Am I gonna make it out of here alive? Is my family gonna be okay? Is my house gonna be okay?”

His house was not okay. The storm took his roof and tore through half of the home, almost lifting it from the ground as the walls and floors “buckled.” The pieces of the roof hit his neighbors home, covering half as the storm pushed on.

Though many in the area saw that same destruction, everyone says they were still luckier than most.

“After seeing the pictures of Restaurant Row, with some of the businesses that was completely flattened, I just couldn’t believe there wasn’t some type of loss of life,” said Shepherd, who was out of town when the tornado hit and had to come home to the destruction.

Though some injuries were reported, the county saw no deaths during the storm, which community members say is like a small silver lining.

“There was injuries and bangs and bruises and cuts, but no one lost their life. And that was a wonderful thing- that we could still get through this,” said Howard. “We are really blessed to get back our lives, our livelihood, our normalcy.”

In the 10 years since the devastation, the town and its people have worked to rebuild- bringing back most of the restaurants on restaurant row, repairing and rebuilding homes, and installing a tornado siren to serve as an extra security measure.

“We’ve got a lot more safeguards up. We’ve got the tornado siren, we’ve got a tornado shelter now and we’ve done a lot,” said Shepherd.

Still, 10 years removed from the events that took so much, some say it is hard to forget the terror that swirls in the back of their minds when the weather takes a shift.

“It scares me to death. Because a few days ago we had weather about like that. About like it was the day before the tornado,” said Patrick.

Patrick and Howard are neighbors. After both of their homes were destroyed, Patrick’s family built a storm shelter on the property- to which the Howards have a key. That, on top of the tornado alarm that was installed in town, has the families feeling a bit more secure.

“After 10 years, I mean, I’m still cautious of the weather. But I don’t let it control me the way it did the first couple of years after the tornado,” said Howard.

They all say the way the community and those from outside of the area poured into helping everyone back on their feet says more about the region than anything else.

“When there’s a disaster or something comes around that effects a lot of the people, they always come together,” said Shepherd. “And that’s one great thing about living here in a small community.”

And, though they lost so much, they found a new strength in rebuilding, reassured that they can make it through any storm.

“We’ve come back bigger and better,” Shepherd said.

