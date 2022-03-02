Police searching for man in Williamsburg area
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department’s Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon telling people about a man in the area who, they say, is on the run.
Rodney S. Richardson is wanted for drug trafficking and illegal use of a firearm.
If you see him or know where he could be, Williamsburg PD asks you to call Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017.
Richardson is wanted on the following charges:
- Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-methamphetamine (five counts)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-heroin (one count)
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
- Receiving stolen property-firearm.
- Receiving stolen property-other property.
- Drug paraphernalia.
- Fleeing/evading police 1st degree-on foot.
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-drug unspecified.
- Contempt of court-failure to appear ($5,388.00-child support).
- Probation violation for felony offense (original underlying charge Burglary 2nd degree).
The charges stem from a search warrant at Richardson’s house in 2021. Police said he has been a wanted person since 2017.
