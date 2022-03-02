Police searching for man in Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department’s Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon telling people about a man in the area who, they say, is on the run.

Rodney S. Richardson is wanted for drug trafficking and illegal use of a firearm.

If you see him or know where he could be, Williamsburg PD asks you to call Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Richardson is wanted on the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-methamphetamine (five counts)

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-heroin (one count)

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Receiving stolen property-firearm.

Receiving stolen property-other property.

Drug paraphernalia.

Fleeing/evading police 1st degree-on foot.

Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-drug unspecified.

Contempt of court-failure to appear ($5,388.00-child support).

Probation violation for felony offense (original underlying charge Burglary 2nd degree).

The charges stem from a search warrant at Richardson’s house in 2021. Police said he has been a wanted person since 2017.

