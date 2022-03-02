Advertisement

KSP: Rapid DNA helps identify missing Leslie County Man

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police told WYMT Rapid DNA analysis confirmed that remains found in October 2020 did belong to 27-year-old Tyler North, who was reported missing back in June 2018.

The remains were discovered in the area of Glady Branch and Little Stinnett Road and brought to the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office before being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for examination and I.D.

They said they were unable to obtain a DNA profile when the remains were first found, and that the identification process could have taken years without Rapid DNA analysis.

Former Leslie deputy Jeremy Lewis and Lena Michelle Collet North, the former wife of Tyler North, were previously indicted by KSP on murder charges

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power: Overcharge in January bills was due to over-recovery
Eastern Kentucky seeing uptick in overdoses from new drug
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 4 at the 13th Region Tournaments
Trash sits along a river bank in Martin County, Kentucky.
Cracking down on illegal dumping

Latest News

Trooper Michael Coleman reads to a class of Kindergarten students at Mullins School during Read...
Troopers take time to tell a tale during Read Across America Week
Troopers take time to tell a tale during Read Across America Week - 11:00 p.m.
Troopers take time to tell a tale during Read Across America Week - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky tops south central region in economic development projects per capita - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky tops south central region in economic development projects per capita - 11:00 p.m.
HCTC offering new nursing program initiative, could lead to free tuition - 11:00 p.m.
HCTC offering new nursing program initiative, could lead to free tuition - 11:00 p.m.
Somerset
Kentucky tops south central region in economic development projects per capita