KSP: Rapid DNA helps identify missing Leslie County Man

(WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police told WYMT Rapid DNA analysis confirmed that remains found in October 2020 did belong to 27-year-old Tyler North, who was reported missing back in June 2018.

The remains were discovered in the area of Glady Branch and Little Stinnett Road and brought to the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office before being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for examination and I.D.

They said they were unable to obtain a DNA profile when the remains were first found, and that the identification process could have taken years without Rapid DNA analysis.

Former Leslie deputy Jeremy Lewis and Lena Michelle Collet North, the former wife of Tyler North, were previously indicted by KSP on murder charges

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.