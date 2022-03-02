Johnson County officials remember 2012 tornado

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2012, a tornado ripped through many areas of Eastern Kentucky including parts of Morgan, Magoffin, Johnson and Martin Counties. Ten years later, officials in Johnson County remembered the night the storm hit and the damage left behind.

“We thought our mountains would protect us from these types of situations,” said Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, who was in office as a jailer at the time of the storm, “The power of nature apparently was taken for granted because we didn’t expect anything like this.”

Officials said the storm damaged or destroyed nearly 400 homes, injured dozens of locals, and killed two young men.

“We had two fatalities here in Johnson County,” said Paintsville-Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure. “A couple of teenage boys up Middle Fork lost their lives.”

After ten years, officials said folks throughout Eastern Kentucky and Johnson County are more weather aware from day-to-day.

“People are really on high alert when the National Weather Service or local media is talking about severe weather day, you know, in Eastern Kentucky,” said McClure.

Most of the areas impacted by the storms have been rebuilt, but the mountains still bear the scars of the storm in the form of fallen trees and many in the area are still trying to financially recover.

“Many people are still recovering, possibly more so financially from that time,” said Sheriff Saylor. “Lost homes, vehicles, and, as before, at least two young men lost their lives... those families will never recover.”

McClure, Saylor and other local officials said they still owe thanks to those who came to the region’s aid in a time of need.

