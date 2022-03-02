Advertisement

It’s getting hot in Kentucky: Nelly planning concert in northeastern KY

(Adams County Fairfest)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST
SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-time GRAMMY-winning artist, four-time AMA award-winning entertainer, and multi-platinum Nelly will be heating up The Barnyard Entertainment on Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Nelly, known for hits such as 2002′s “Hot in Herre” and 2000′s “Country Grammar,” will be joined by rising country star and TikTok sensation Priscilla Block who will be performing her sit single, “Just About Over You”.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting event.etix.com/ticket/p/6843509.

The Barnyard Entertainment Venue is located at 10005 KY-36, in Sharpsburg, Kentucky.

For more information on The Barnyard and their 2022 concert series, and special events, please visit www.thebarnyardvenue.com and their social media pages @barnyardentertainmentvenue.

