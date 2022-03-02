Housing Development Alliance to add another home in Knott County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

EMMALENA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing low-income families with affordable housing. On Tuesday, the group continued their efforts in Knott County.

Officials with the alliance said this home is being built for a single mother and her children.

“She’s somebody who’s gonna be successful because now she can look at this and say, ‘look what I’ve done,’” said Mindy Miller, Director of Development & Communications with the HDA. “She can show this to her kids, you can do it too, and I think that’s very significant in today’s world, especially here in our region.”

Executive Director of the HDA Scott McReynolds said their mission does not end there.

McReynolds said the alliance plans to build 1,000 houses in a 10-year span. 2022 marks the third year of this journey.

“We will, hopefully in 2022, build about 22 houses, actually, and repair another 50 or so,” he added.

Those helping to build these homes said seeing a family’s reaction to their new home is the most rewarding experience.

“Seeing the faces of the people, especially the youngsters... that really have a place they can call their own, that’s what the job is all about,” said Steven Hurt, crew supervisor for this project.

The Housing Development Alliance serves Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, and Perry Counties.

To learn more about the organization, how to apply for a home, or how to become a volunteer, you can visit the HDA website.

