Former Laurel County Emergency Management Director reflects on 2012 tornado outbreak

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on March 2, 2012, a tornado touched down in East Bernstadt claiming six lives and destroying nearly 400 homes.

Albert Hale was the emergency management director that night in 2012. He was anxious about what was coming, so he took a drive with a colleague.

“It got real dark, real quick,” he said. “And I said to her, ‘this storm is going to catch us before we get back to London.”

The storm did just that, but, fortunately, it left him out of immediate harms way.

He returned immediately and rallied local fire departments and emergency personnel to search the rubble of his own community.

“It’s just a drive when you’re involved in things like that,” he explained. “ It’s a drive. You strive to do the best you can do knowing, hey, it’s us against the world.”

Despite all the destruction he saw that night, he walked about with a good sense of who the people in the East Bernstadt community are.

“A lot of good people come together in a deal like that,” he said.

Hale did say that looting posed an immediate problem, but, with the assistance of the Kentucky National Guard, that was quickly managed.

Ten years later, Hale said he can still see the rubble when he drives around town.

“You know, you say ‘back to normal,’ I don’t know that things ever get back to normal,” he said.

Things do, however, move forward.

