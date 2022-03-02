Advertisement

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beats Russian in tennis match

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of...
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their match at the Abierto de Monterrey tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of a women’s tennis tournament in Mexico after deciding not to boycott the match in the wake of Russia’s invasion of her home country.

Svitolina earlier said she wouldn’t play her opening-round contest at the Monterrey Open against Potapova “nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players” until tennis’ governing bodies barred competitors from those countries from using any national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.

The International Tennis Federation and the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the top level but without national flags.

