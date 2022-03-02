EKY paramedic remembers working during March 2nd, 2012 tornado outbreak

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - March 2, 2012 started as a normal shift for Morgan County EMS Paramedic Brian Plank.

“They started reporting tornadoes coming through, so we went out in the parking lot to watch because they got to be pretty captivating,” he said. “As we were standing out there basically where the hospital would be.”

The EF-3 tornado was moving towards West Liberty between 50 and 60 miles per hour.

“We went down to the end of 1-72 and sat there at the intersection until we could see which way the tornado was going to go,” he said. “We were going to head the other direction to get out of its direction and then head back in.”

They made their way back into town, eventually leaving their trucks because roads were blocked.

The tornado decimated everything in its path. Buildings were destroyed, cars were thrown around and people were walking around searching for family.

“As we were walking down, people were just starting to come out of their homes, their houses, or what was left of them,” he added. “There were several trailer parks in town that were in total disarray, and people were basically just coming out of the rubble.”

An old building was used to house people who were injured or left without a home. They found one man who suffered multiple injuries.

“And it was more than we could treat, basically we could wrap him up, we could control bleeding, we could do some of that, but there wasn’t any physical way of getting him out,” he said.

Plank helped as many people as he could, including a couple whose home was blown away.

“I said where were you all at through this, and the lady looked at me and she was like we were right here. I said like where at right here because at that point with me it wasn’t sinking in, and she said we were right here, he can’t walk, and I didn’t have time to get up and get him moved.”

10 years later, March 2 is still fresh on his mind.

“It was a fulfilling experience for me. I was glad to have the opportunity. I would not want to have the opportunity again nor would I want anyone else to have to go through that,” Plank explained.

Once people were cared for, he and his crew headed out to check other parts of the county, and the road to recovery was already underway.

“The neighbors, the people there were already coming together and clearing roadways and doing things, and I like seeing that. I think that is a good sign of Eastern Kentucky, neighbors helping neighbors. They wasn’t waiting on somebody to come and dig them out,” Plank said.

