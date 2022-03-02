Advertisement

Cassidy Rowe working through third injury in as many seasons to play in 15th Region

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 1, 2022
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in as many seasons, Shelby Valley guard and UK commit Cassidy Rowe left a basketball game with injury.

Luckily for Rowe, after initially thinking she had broken her arm, she found out it was only a sprain. She is looking to return to the court on Tuesday against Lawrence County in 15th Region play.

15th Region Girls Quarters: Shelby Valley vs. Lawrence County - March 1, 2022
14th Region Girls Quarters: Leslie County vs. Owsley County - March 1, 2022
13th Region Girls Quarters: Jackson County vs. Bell County - March 1, 2022
13th Region Girls Quarters: Barbourville vs. South Laurel - March 1, 2022
