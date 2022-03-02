Cassidy Rowe working through third injury in as many seasons to play in 15th Region
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in as many seasons, Shelby Valley guard and UK commit Cassidy Rowe left a basketball game with injury.
Luckily for Rowe, after initially thinking she had broken her arm, she found out it was only a sprain. She is looking to return to the court on Tuesday against Lawrence County in 15th Region play.
