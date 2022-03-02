Advertisement

‘Busy season is upon us’ Red River Gorge expects weekend crowds driven by warmer weather

By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team is expecting an increase in the number of hikers to the Red River Gorge as forecasted warm weather sparks the beginning of the park’s ‘busy season.’

With the increase in hikers comes an increased need for rescue efforts and crews are seeing that happen already.

Two teenage hikers got lost in the Gorge Tuesday night, and the Rescue Team was able to triangulate the pair’s location off of a 911 call to guide them to safety.

Public Information Officer for the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team Drew Stevens said there are ways you can prepare before you hit the trails.

“Obviously accidents happen, but like I said, planning ahead and knowing your route, having means of navigation,” he said. “Be that a GPS app like Gaia GPS on your phone or a map and compass and the knowledge to know how to use those tools.”

Stevens recommended bringing essentials like lights, water, and layers of clothing.

He also said it’s important someone else knows where you are going and for how long.

“You wanna inform someone else where you are going and when you should be back, that way if something unexpected occurs, someone knows where you are.” Stevens said.

Stevens also said the crowds may cause some of the trail-heads to be over-crowded. He recommends having a back-up plan for another trail, in case this happens.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is fully funded by donations and grants. Stevens said those interested in donating can do so online.

