Yellowstone celebrates 150th anniversary

Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(Gray News) - Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th birthday Tuesday.

On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law, creating the first national park in the world.

Today, there are 63 national parks in the U.S.

Yellowstone spreads across three states, with 96% of it in Wyoming, 3% of it in Montana, and 1% of it in Idaho.

Park officials say Yellowstone has the most “active, diverse and intact collections of combined geothermal features with over 10,000 hydrothermal sites and half the world’s active geysers.”

The park is also home to 25 sites, landmarks and districts on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more than 10,000 years before Yellowstone became a national park, it was a place where Native Americans lived, hunted, fished, gathered plants, quarried obsidian, and used thermal waters for religious and medicinal purposes.

Park officials say while Yellowstone has faced a variety of challenges over the course of its life, today’s most pressing issues include employee housing, workforce development, historic preservation, effects of climate change, transboundary wildlife management, increasing visitation, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Unfortunately, the park is not planning any large-scale, in-person events for its big anniversary due to the pandemic. However, it is holding virtual programs as well as some smaller in-person events. Park officials say they will commemorate Yellowstone’s anniversary this year by being reflective, intentional, inclusive, and impactful.

