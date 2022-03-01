Advertisement

Vandals target ‘Russia House’ restaurant in Washington, DC

Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington, DC, smashing windows and put signs outside. (SOURCE: WJLA)
By Kevin Lewis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington D.C.

The restaurant’s name has made it a target since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although the owner said he’s not Russian and has no ties to the Russian government.

Vandals targeted The Russia House Restaurant and Lounge over the weekend, shattering at least two windows with a brick.

They also placed signs on the outside of the building. One read “House of Murderers.” Another had pro-Ukrainian writing.

Amina Odzackic was visiting D.C. and rented an Airbnb above the restaurant

“If they’re not Russian, first of all, or if they are Russian and don’t support the invasion, I feel really bad for them,” she said.

The owner called police Sunday and a report was made. No arrests have been made yet.

The Russia House Restaurant has been temporarily closed, not due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but because of COVID, according to its website.

Odzackic, who is coincidentally from Eastern Europe, plans to check out of the Airbnb on Wednesday. She hopes the rest of her stay in D.C. is uneventful.

“I hope that people kind of blew out their frustrations already and realize that this is maybe a wrong place to target,” she said.

The owner has taken down a Russian flag that flew beside the U.S. flag, hoping to spare the restaurant from another attack.

Police are investigating the incidents as possible hate crimes.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentuckians named in federal indictments related to cockfighting ring
2021 car values are now being used for 2022 and 2023 in Kentucky.
Car tax refund process begins in Ky.
Greasy Creek River
Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River
Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Walter Gates of Elkhorn City walked out of Quickstop #3 on Regina Belcher Highway $100,000 richer
“I thought I was going to have a heart attack”: Pike County man wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill
Historic SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with four top senators Wednesday
Historic SCOTUS pick to meet with top senators
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work