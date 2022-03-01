‘Almost untouchable’ fire destroys Pike County home

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters from the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department battled a blaze Tuesday, as a home on Blair Adkins Street was engulfed.

The house, considered a complete loss, was an older model and firefighters say the remodels and other factors caused the flames to stick inside, trapped and tearing through the home quicker than the water could ease.

“And they have several different ceilings or walls or whatever and that just makes it completely almost untouchable,” said fire department President Robert Adkins. “You hate to see anybody lose everything they own. You know, my parents went through that and- you know- I’ve seen this happen before on several occasions. But, you know, you just do the best that you can do.”

Around 2 p.m., crews shifted into maintenance mode, working to keep the fire contained to the home, trying to keep neighboring homes from seeing damage.

While the fire destroyed the home ad everything inside, officials say the family was lucky to make it out alive.

“That’s the main goal: get everyone out safe, get your crew safe, then try to help the people in the right direction to get the help that they need to rebuild or whatever,” said Adkins. “Material things can be replaced but lives cannot be replaced.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

