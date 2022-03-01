Tech job growth expected for Kentucky, skilled workers needed

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A report from TechNet suggests Kentucky will see 12 percent job growth in the tech sector over the next decade.

TechNet President and CEO, Linda Moore, said the growth could be exciting for Kentucky.

“Over the next few years, though, we definitely need to focus on increasing the skill level of Kentucky residents,” Moore said.

The report found the Commonwealth’s current supply of skilled labor is not enough to meet the expected demand. It found 28,104 job postings in 2020 and only 637 Computer Science Bachelor’s degrees awarded in 2019.

Narrowing the skill gap presents a lot of options for Eastern Kentuckians looking to capitalize on job growth.

Moore said their report emphasized three key ways the skills gap can be addressed: STEM education, training programs and high skilled immigration.

STEM education is something that Eastern Kentucky college program coordinators, like Dr. David Frazier at Hazard Community and Technical College, have been working on for years.

Dr. Frazier said in the past they typically saw 18 or 19 year old students coming straight out of high-school. Today, the median age in his program is in the mid to upper 20′s.

“Maybe they tried out one job and that career didn’t work out for them, so they’re coming back to another one because they see that STEM related job has more opportunities,” he said.

With regional investment in broadband infrastructure, Dr. Frazier believes his program will continue to grow over the next decade as people transition careers and, critically, break stereotypes about STEM careers.

He said people may think of computer related careers as reserved for people good at math. The reality, he said, is that people in computer related professions tend to be problem solvers. Curiosity is the primary trait they see in students.

Over the next decade he expects to see STEM programs evolve to include more artificial intelligence and security training. But, the tech job growth is happening in sectors that are already big in Kentucky.

“We’re looking at more closer ties with things like manufacturing engineering [and] development,” he said. “You’re also still looking at, as a staple, web design.”

Another option for meeting the tech skills gap is job training. Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) is partnering with a Louisville based job placement team, KentuckianaWorks, to bring its successful Code Kentucky program to Eastern Kentucky.

Code Kentucky trains job seekers in structured sessions, often partnering with local businesses for job recruitment and in-class experience.

“The whole purpose is to provide a free program for people to learn what software development and other related technical careers are out there and hopefully land a job,” said Brian Lureman, the Director of Technology with KentuckianaWorks.

Lureman said this program trains software developers, business analysts, project owners, quality-assurance testers, web developers and others.

“We move fast,” he said. “It is a challenging program. We kind of assume that you have some basic, general knowledge of how computers work and how to use them.”

Lureman does not want people to be discouraged from approaching the Code Kentucky program.

“We’ve seen success come from every background you can imagine,” he said. “We’ve seen warehouse workers, manufacturing, theatre, music, you name it. Some of the best developers that I’ve seen come out of the program have no technical background, prior to the program, at all.”

Moore said overhauling high-skilled immigration is the most immediate solution to filling the skill gap.

“There’s a misperception that high-skilled immigration...takes away jobs from American workers, but that is just not proven to be the case,” she said. “High skilled immigration definitely increases more opportunities for Kentucky workers. Increasing more opportunity, more innovation [and] more jobs in all the sectors you’re already excelling in.”

The report found that improvements made to the high-skilled immigration process would expand economic opportunities, generate more revenue for investment in Kentucky’s strong agriculture and manufacturing sectors and increase wealth for the state’s workers and businesses.

Immigration reform is a policy managed at the federal level of government.

