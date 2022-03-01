Advertisement

Quintez Brown ordered to mental health evaluation after mayoral candidate shooting

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the shots fired in the campaign office of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Feb. 14, 2022.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect charged with firing shots at Louisville Metro mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg has been ordered by a judge to attend mental health evaluation at a psychiatric hospital.

A Jefferson District Court judge ordered Quintez Brown to be allowed to travel to Our Lady of Peace Hospital for an evaluation determining whether he will be admitted for treatment.

Brown, 21, faces charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment after allegedly targeting Greenberg in a shooting at his Butchertown campaign office on Feb. 14.

Two days later, Brown was released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after his $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Brown was placed on home incarceration under terms of his bond agreement.

Organizers with the Louisville Community Bail Fund argued concerns for Brown’s mental health within the Department of Corrections, a statement echoed by Brown’s attorney, Rob Eggert.

“While he is an outstanding young man, I believe that there’s serious mental illness issues at play here,” Eggert previously said in court. “And I’m going to have him evaluated immediately.”

The judge’s order states if admission is recommended for Brown inside of Our Lady of Peace Hospital, he will remain at the hospital for the duration of his treatment and will return home for the remainder of his term on home incarceration.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

