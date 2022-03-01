Advertisement

Quiet weather as we continue this week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Plenty of sunshine yet again today thanks to high pressure right on top of us, and we’ve got plenty more as we head through the remainder of this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another tranquil weather night on the way in the mountains with plenty of starlight out there thanks to high pressure continuing to dominate the region. Thanks to southwest winds bringing milder air into the region, we’ll see lows above average overnight in the lower 40s.

Wednesday features much quieter weather than what we endured 10 years ago on the date, when several tornadoes killed more than a dozen people across several counties in our region. As for tomorrow, the weather remains mercifully quiet with plenty of sunshine yet again around the mountains. Temperatures look to remain above average as well, with highs in the middle and upper 60s throughout the region. A couple of clouds could work through during the overnight hours, but we will remain dry with lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Finishing the Work Week

Still looking a-okay as we head into the last couple of days of the work week with plenty of sunshine and warm weather on the way as temperatures soar into the middle and upper 60s for the daytime hours and we fall to around 40° on Thursday night and near 50° on Friday night as clouds work in.

A few more clouds work into the region by Saturday as our next system works into the region. A likely breezy day sees highs get up into the lower 70s during the day as the first showers could make their appearance by the overnight. We’ll have to watch for showers and storms to make their not-so-long-awaited return Sunday through Tuesday as highs stay in the upper 60s.

