Public input sought on National Heritage Area study

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The National Park Service is asking for public input on whether 41 counties in Eastern Kentucky should be designated as a National Heritage Area known as the Kentucky Wildlands.

Park service officials said in a statement that the 90-day comment period began Tuesday and runs through June 1.

Public meetings on the proposal will be held virtually on March 10 and March 15, and comments can be made online.

Congress authorized a study in 2019 to assess whether the region meets the criteria for a National Heritage Area.

The study is expected to last through next year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.