Advertisement

President Joe Biden approves disaster declaration after New Year’s Day storms

Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.(Chas Jenkins)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear also announced that President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for parts of the Commonwealth following storms on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Federal funding is now available to eligible local governments and certain non-profits to help repair storm damage in Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike, and Taylor Counties.

These counties were impacted the hardest by severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flooding between December 31, 2021, and January 2, 2022.

Federal funding is also available on a cost sharing basis throughout the state.

To apply for FEMA assistance, click here, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Greasy Creek River
Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River
Man found not guilty in EKY double murder case
Devon Owens
Sheriff: Man arrested after car chase, standoff with deputies
Governor Andy Beshear
Masks no longer recommended for all indoor settings: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Latest News

Public input sought on National Heritage Area study
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Court gavel
Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years for armed car-jackings
EKU has announced Jerry Seinfeld’s postponed 2020 show has been rescheduled.
Jerry Seinfeld to perform at EKU Center for the Arts this fall
Xavier Snelgrove / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0 Christopher Corneschi / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC...
Grundy Police looking for suspects in Walmart theft