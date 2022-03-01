President Joe Biden approves disaster declaration after New Year’s Day storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear also announced that President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for parts of the Commonwealth following storms on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Federal funding is now available to eligible local governments and certain non-profits to help repair storm damage in Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike, and Taylor Counties.

These counties were impacted the hardest by severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flooding between December 31, 2021, and January 2, 2022.

Federal funding is also available on a cost sharing basis throughout the state.

To apply for FEMA assistance, click here, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362

