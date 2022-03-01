Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announces more than $4,700,000 to fund Eastern Kentucky Counties

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman planned two stops in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday to announce funding for infrastructure projects in seven Eastern Kentucky counties.

The Lieutenant Governor first stopped in Perry County to announce funding for water and sewer projects in Knott, Leslie and Perry counties as part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

“When you think about clean drinking water, that’s something that many of us take for granted,” said Lieutenant Governor Coleman. “But our goal is to make sure that we provide that for every family because that is a basic human right, to the Governor and myself, and that’s why it’s been such a priority to this administration.”

The Lieutenant Governor also traveled to Breathitt County to announce funding for other Cleaner Water Program projects in Breathitt, Owsley and Wolfe counties.

She also discussed road improvements in Leslie County funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road improvements in Lee County and grant funding for a food pantry in Owsley County.

Funding announced today includes:

Breathitt County

$463,850 to the City of Jackson for the Beverly Heights and Sigman Drive waterline extension project.

Knott County

$418,455 to the Knott County Water and Sewer District to improve service for 95 customers.

$125,311 to the City of Hindman to provide potable water to five households.

Lee County

$271,883 to the City of Beattyville for water treatment plant improvements.

$600,000 to Lee County through KYTC to resurface River Drive.

Leslie County

$181,371 to the City of Hyden improvements at a wastewater plant.

$181,372 to Hyden-Leslie County Water District to replace 12 miles of waterlines.

$303,880 to Leslie County through KYTC to resurface River Road and Stinnett-Wendover Road.

Owsley County

$162,145 to the City of Booneville to replace existing meters.

$800,000 to Owsley County Fiscal Court through CDBG funding to purchase a new location for the Partnership Housing Food Pantry.

Perry County

$945,989 to Perry County Fiscal Court for new waterlines, new pressure stations and list station improvements.

Wolfe County

$262,848 to the City of Campton for improvements to a booster station.

The Lieutenant Governor said investments in infrastructure are important to not only support economic growth within the commonwealth, but to also show Eastern Kentuckians that her and the governor see their needs and are willing to help.

