Ky. high school student trying to get family to the United States from Ukraine

A Dunbar High School student named Jimmy Yust said his sister’s house in Ukraine was rocked by an explosion. His family is worried about her safety.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Now, the 17-year-old is tasked with getting his older sister and her family into the United States.

Jimmy is left surfing the web for Ukrainian support and monitoring the sounds of combat jets over Ukraine. His sister, Oksana, lives in Lutsk, about 250 miles from the Capitol.

“She said she heard a really loud explosion,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy said Oksana grabbed her three kids, husband Igor and quickly left town.

“We were getting videos and everything and calls, you could just hear whistles of missiles, loud annoying noise, all the kids are crying,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy said his sister, 27, and her entire family made it out safely to Poland.

“She’s hopefully trying to come here with her family as a refugee,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy’s mother is Ukrainian, and his father is Russian. Jimmy speaks the best English in the household and now, the high school junior is tasked with pouring over Visa documents to get his family into central Kentucky.

“My grades have even suffered because I haven’t been able to pay attention,” he said.

A war thousands of miles away has impact a lot closer than you think.

“It’s definitely been helpful to go to all the vigils they are holding around, not just in Kentucky, but around the world,” Jimmy said.

There will be a peace vigil for Ukraine Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington.

