Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years for armed car-jackings

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Justice says Christopher Adam Cole of Knott County was sentenced to 294 months in federal prison for charges related to two armed car-jackings.

According to his plea agreement, Cole admitted to using a gun to steal a vehicle from one person back in August and a separate vehicle in September from a different person.

Cole was assisted by Angela “Granny” Vanover of Perry County during the September carjacking. She pled guilty to aiding and abetting the carjacking and was also sentenced Friday to 126 months in federal prison.

Vanover was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Brandi Hurt of Perry County pled guilty to assisting Cole during the August carjacking was previously sentenced to 67 months in federal prison.

The investigation was completed by the ATF, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and Knott County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Kentucky State Police.

