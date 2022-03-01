Advertisement

Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years for armed car-jackings

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Justice says Christopher Adam Cole of Knott County was sentenced to 294 months in federal prison for charges related to two armed car-jackings.

According to his plea agreement, Cole admitted to using a gun to steal a vehicle from one person back in August and a separate vehicle in September from a different person.

Cole was assisted by Angela “Granny” Vanover of Perry County during the September carjacking. She pled guilty to aiding and abetting the carjacking and was also sentenced Friday to 126 months in federal prison.

Vanover was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Brandi Hurt of Perry County pled guilty to assisting Cole during the August carjacking was previously sentenced to 67 months in federal prison.

The investigation was completed by the ATF, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and Knott County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Greasy Creek River
Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River
Man found not guilty in EKY double murder case
Devon Owens
Sheriff: Man arrested after car chase, standoff with deputies
Governor Andy Beshear
Masks no longer recommended for all indoor settings: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Latest News

Public input sought on National Heritage Area study
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
EKU has announced Jerry Seinfeld’s postponed 2020 show has been rescheduled.
Jerry Seinfeld to perform at EKU Center for the Arts this fall
Xavier Snelgrove / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0 Christopher Corneschi / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC...
Grundy Police looking for suspects in Walmart theft