Advertisement

Kentucky Senate NIL bill headed to full House for vote

As if this couldn’t be a more exciting time for UK football fans, now several more players are...
As if this couldn’t be a more exciting time for UK football fans, now several more players are taking advantage of NIL deals.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would outline how college athletes can earn money on their name, image, and likeness is heading to the full House for a vote.

The House Standing Committee on Education passed two items regarding NIL Tuesday - Senate Bill 6, which outlines rules for receiving those NIL payments, and House Concurrent Resolution 94, which urges the federal government to make sure that international student-athletes have the same opportunity to get NIL payments.

Senate Bill 6 already passed the Senate, so approval from the House would send it to the governor’s desk.

Tuesday morning’s hearing moved pretty quickly with many of the representatives sitting on the education committee voicing approval.

“These bills can be a slippery slope to the bottom, and I’m pleased to see that the work has been put in to see that this is not,” said Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Fayette County.

Senator Max Wise, R-Taylor County, and Senator Morgan McGarvey, D-Jefferson County presented the bill along with former UofL volleyball player Katie George and current UofL Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jeff Walz.

“We’re allowing the students to have their name, image, and likeness, to profit off of their name, image, and likeness,” said Sen. McGarvey. “We’re allowing the universities to provide financial services, legal services, to help the students involved in this, and we’re making sure that this is a safe and competitive environment for Kentucky’s student-athletes.”

The only bit of criticism that came up against Senate Bill 6, during the meeting, was a question regarding athletes taking a knee or voicing political opinions, to which Senator McGarvey responded by saying, “this bill does not strip students of their first amendment rights.”

With the committee unanimously passing the bill it will now go before the full House for a vote. If approved, that bill will go to the Governor’s desk for one final signature.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentuckians named in federal indictments related to cockfighting ring
2021 car values are now being used for 2022 and 2023 in Kentucky.
Car tax refund process begins in Ky.
Greasy Creek River
Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River
Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Walter Gates of Elkhorn City walked out of Quickstop #3 on Regina Belcher Highway $100,000 richer
“I thought I was going to have a heart attack”: Pike County man wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off

Latest News

Money generic
Eastern Ky. judge-executive pushes for change in state’s auditing system
Tech job growth expected for Kentucky, skilled workers needed - 11:00 p.m.
Tech job growth expected for Kentucky, skilled workers needed - 11:00 p.m.
Lt. Gov. visits EKY
Lt. Gov. visits EKY
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brooklyn Colinger
Eastern Kentuckians named in federal indictments related to cockfighting ring