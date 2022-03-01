Advertisement

Kentucky House panel advances name, image, likeness measure

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Lawmakers have advanced a measure to regulate name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes in Kentucky.

The proposal is one vote away from clearing the legislature. The bill won approval from the House Education Committee Tuesday.

The measure heads to the full House next. If it passes there without changes, it would go to Governor Andy Beshear.

The bill was praised Tuesday by University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz. He said student-athletes benefit from NIL opportunities, but they also use their notoriety to help others.

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue.

