KCTCS to lift mask mandates on campuses Wednesday

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System will lift its mask mandate on all campuses on Wednesday.

Hazard Community and Technical College President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon told WYMT they are following Governor Andy Beshear’s and other state offices’ guidelines.

Lindon said masks are welcome and encouraged but are no longer mandated. She added students, faculty and staff will now have the flexibility to wear a mask or not.

“Our faculty staff and students have been so resilient, so flexible, so understanding, but I do this think this will be a welcomed option for many on our campuses,” she said.

College leaders said they will monitor local numbers and will make adjustments as needed.

