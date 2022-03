RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU has announced Jerry Seinfeld’s postponed 2020 show has been rescheduled.

He’ll return to the EKU Center for the Arts stage on October 20, 2022.

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid and open inventory will go on sale to the public on March 11.

You can find more information here.

