Issues & Answers: March 2, Ten Years Later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s edition of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with former Jim Caldwell, former WYMT Chief Meteorologist Jim Caldwell, Brandon Robinson, WYMT Morning Forecaster, and Chuck Greif, Lead Forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson. The four took a look back at one of the deadliest and most prolific tornado outbreaks in Eastern Kentucky history.

On the afternoon of March 2, 2012, seven tornadoes touched down within the WYMT viewing area, one of which tracked more than 85 miles from Menifee County, Kentucky into West Virginia.

Tune in for a look back on the upcoming 10th anniversary of the March 2nd, 2012 tornado outbreak.

