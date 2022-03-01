Advertisement

Issues & Answers: March 2, Ten Years Later

Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley
By Zak Hawke
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s edition of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with former Jim Caldwell, former WYMT Chief Meteorologist Jim Caldwell, Brandon Robinson, WYMT Morning Forecaster, and Chuck Greif, Lead Forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson. The four took a look back at one of the deadliest and most prolific tornado outbreaks in Eastern Kentucky history.

On the afternoon of March 2, 2012, seven tornadoes touched down within the WYMT viewing area, one of which tracked more than 85 miles from Menifee County, Kentucky into West Virginia.

Tune in for a look back on the upcoming 10th anniversary of the March 2nd, 2012 tornado outbreak.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Greasy Creek River
Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River
Man found not guilty in EKY double murder case
Devon Owens
Sheriff: Man arrested after car chase, standoff with deputies
Governor Andy Beshear
Masks no longer recommended for all indoor settings: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Latest News

Public input sought on National Heritage Area study
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Court gavel
Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years for armed car-jackings
EKU has announced Jerry Seinfeld’s postponed 2020 show has been rescheduled.
Jerry Seinfeld to perform at EKU Center for the Arts this fall
Xavier Snelgrove / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0 Christopher Corneschi / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC...
Grundy Police looking for suspects in Walmart theft