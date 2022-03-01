Advertisement

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack”: Pike County man wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off

Walter Gates of Elkhorn City walked out of Quickstop #3 on Regina Belcher Highway $100,000 richer
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man walked out of his local convenience store $100,000 richer.

Walter Gates of Elkhorn City, stopped at Quickstop #3 on Regina Belcher Highway on February 24th. Gates purchased a Fastest Road to $3 Million scratch-off ticket.

He had purchased a couple of tickets just minutes before but didn’t win anything. Gates noticed the clerk putting in a brand-new pack of tickets in the vending machine and thought, ‘why not, just one more.’

“It was the first one on the roll,” Gates said.

As he was scratching off his ticket, he came to the first spot on the second row when he uncovered the “stack of bills” symbol. This symbol indicates that players win the prize located below automatically.

“I started to scratch the prize when I saw all those zeroes. I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” Gates told lottery officials.

Gates drove to lottery headquarters last Friday to claim his prize, walking away with a check for $71,000, after taxes.

“I’m going to be out of debt,” Gates said.

He also told lottery officials he plans to buy a truck and put some of his winnings away for retirement.

Quickstop #3 will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

