Grundy Police looking for suspects in Walmart theft

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Grundy, Virginia are looking for two people they say stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the local Walmart.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Riverview Street just after 6:30 Sunday morning. Employees say the two suspects walked to the electronics section of the store and stole more than $20,000 in merchandise.

The two suspects joined a third suspect in a newer model silver Ford F-150 and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grundy Police at (276) 935-2313.

