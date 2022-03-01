Advertisement

Grundy Police looking for suspects in Walmart theft

Xavier Snelgrove / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0 Christopher Corneschi / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC...
Xavier Snelgrove / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0 Christopher Corneschi / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Grundy, Virginia are looking for two people they say stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the local Walmart.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Riverview Street just after 6:30 Sunday morning. Employees say the two suspects walked to the electronics section of the store and stole more than $20,000 in merchandise.

The two suspects joined a third suspect in a newer model silver Ford F-150 and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grundy Police at (276) 935-2313.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Greasy Creek River
Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River
Man found not guilty in EKY double murder case
Devon Owens
Sheriff: Man arrested after car chase, standoff with deputies
Governor Andy Beshear
Masks no longer recommended for all indoor settings: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Latest News

Public input sought on National Heritage Area study
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Court gavel
Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years for armed car-jackings
EKU has announced Jerry Seinfeld’s postponed 2020 show has been rescheduled.
Jerry Seinfeld to perform at EKU Center for the Arts this fall