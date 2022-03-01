Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP honor women in law enforcement for Women’s History Month

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear joined Kentucky State Police to announce they would be celebrating National Women’s History Month during March.

The Governor thanked the women of KSP and other law enforcement for helping create a safer Kentucky for all people that live in the Commonwealth.

“My administration is thankful for all the women who have answered the call of service, both past and present, and chosen a career of public service to create a better and safer Kentucky. This month we take time to shine a light on their dedication and service to the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear.

The release from the Governor’s Office said women have been part of KSP for more than 50 years. It added that KSP plans to highlight the work of women in the workforce throughout the month of March.

“The women troopers, officers and civilian employees within the Kentucky State Police have contributed to the mission of this agency for decades,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “While the month of March is a national celebration, we appreciate the significant impact they provide on a daily basis.”

