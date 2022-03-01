Advertisement

Former UK point guard Tyler Ulis injured in car crash

Tyler Ulis hosted a youth basketball camp at the Sports Center.
Tyler Ulis hosted a youth basketball camp at the Sports Center.(WKYT)
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - Former Kentucky Wildcat point guard Tyler Ulis was injured in a car crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75, according to a report from our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The newspaper reports Ulis, who is currently an NBA free agent, was driving from Detroit to Toledo when he was hit by a wrong-way driver.

Ulis broke his ankle in the crash, along with sustaining minor cuts and bruises. Surgery on the broken ankle is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Herald-Leader.

His college coach John Calipari tweeted his support for Ulis Monday afternoon.

Ulis tweeted his thanks to his former coach shortly thereafter.

In his two seasons at Kentucky, Ulis averaged 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He played in 37 of Kentucky’s 39 games during the 2014-15 Final Four season off the bench. But his best season by far in the blue and white was in 2015-16, when he averaged 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game while starting all 35 games for a UK team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ulis was drafted 34th overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2016.

