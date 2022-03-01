Former UK point guard Tyler Ulis injured in car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - Former Kentucky Wildcat point guard Tyler Ulis was injured in a car crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75, according to a report from our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The newspaper reports Ulis, who is currently an NBA free agent, was driving from Detroit to Toledo when he was hit by a wrong-way driver.

Ulis broke his ankle in the crash, along with sustaining minor cuts and bruises. Surgery on the broken ankle is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Herald-Leader.

His college coach John Calipari tweeted his support for Ulis Monday afternoon.

One of my most competitive players, whose will to win inspired me, had a car accident in Michigan. We’ve been in touch, but let’s send some prayers, #BBN. He’s had some setbacks and fate has intervened a few different times.



I’m here for you @tulis3 until the wheels fall off!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 28, 2022

Ulis tweeted his thanks to his former coach shortly thereafter.

Thanks coach 🙏🏾🙏🏾 you are greatly appreciated https://t.co/3CKPzcHGHG — Tyler Ulis (@tulis3) February 28, 2022

In his two seasons at Kentucky, Ulis averaged 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He played in 37 of Kentucky’s 39 games during the 2014-15 Final Four season off the bench. But his best season by far in the blue and white was in 2015-16, when he averaged 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game while starting all 35 games for a UK team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ulis was drafted 34th overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2016.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.