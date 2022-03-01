EKY homeowner remembers March 1, 2021 flooding, still rebuilding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One year ago, many people in our region were surrounded by floodwaters. Since then, the flooding has receded and many have moved back into their homes.

WYMT talked with Lisa Robinson as she reflected on the flooding one year later.

”We were trapped in here, we could not go anywhere, water was across the road above us,” she said.

March 1, 2021, is a day she will never forget.

”Water was that high in my home, water came to this high in my home,” she added.

The single mom in Breathitt County said water rose to more than two feet inside of her home. It ruined much of everything in its path.

”The water come in like at 4:30 [in the] morning, we had been awake so long,” she said. “We got so exhausted, we finally had to go upstairs and lay down and rest.”

”By the time we made it upstairs our feet and our legs were completely numb.” she added. “We could not feel our feet and legs, just going back and thinking about that day is overwhelming.”

She said a knock at her door changed her life.

”And it was Caleb Bates, he lives here in Breathitt County, he got me some appliances, some furniture,” Robinson added.

Although, one year later, she still has some work to do to be finished. She needs a cabinet and a sink put in her laundry room, along with some painting. However, she said there is a bright side.

”Just going to take a little time, she said. “And I’m hoping that I get my job finished here so I can enjoy my summer this year because I sure never got to enjoy it last year.”

